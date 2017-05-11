Cathedral City to Vote on Sanctuary City Status

It's been a hot topic across the country so-called sanctuary cities.

A city in the Coachella Valley may be joining the list of cities across america.

The city of Cathedral City is moving towards becoming a sanctuary city.

This would make them the first official sanctuary city in the valley.

"The overreach of the Federal Government is really encroaching on our local communities and it's barbaric, inhumane and that's not who we are as Americans," said Cathedral City resident, Ellen O'Rourke.

A sanctuary city means that a city basically doesn't cooperate with the federal government over immigration law.

Residents say the fear of deportation is rising.

"It was a complete intimidation act from our own government, and no human being should be treated like that, and that's what I came to city council to say," said Palm Desert resident, Edward Holzhauer.

Earlier this year, Cathedral City declared themselves an inclusive city, but decided to start the process to taking that further to sanctuary city.

"As the new administration has taken over, and the federal government, as executive orders have come out with respect to immigration and immigrants in this country, and the fact that Cathedral City is over 60 percent Hispanic, we clearly have a number of undocumented immigrants living in the city, we're very concerned about supporting our residents," said Cathedral City Councilman, Shelley Kaplan.

A bold move, after the government threatened to cut off funding to sanctuary cities.

"Failure to remedy violations could result in defaulting grants, termination of grants, and disbarment or ineligibility for future grants," said Attorney General Jeff Sessions last month.

A court ruling did block that for now.

The city council for Cathedral City is moving forward anyways.

"That should send a very big message to anyone that lives in Cathedral City that their city council and police department really do care about their safety and do care about who it is and who they are, and not about their legal status," said Karen Borja with Inland Congregations United for Change.

Other valley cities have discussed sanctuary city status, but Cathedral City would be the first one.

They will vote on that, in two weeks.