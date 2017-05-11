Cathedral City to Vote on Sanctuary City Status

Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a call at 3:05 PM at Van Buren Street and Avenue 49 in Coachella.
On Monday, April 24, 2017, members of the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force (RCAHT) assumed investigative responsibility of a case involving allegations that suspect, Lawrence Randall, forced a 19-year-old female to commit acts of prostitution.
A young mom accused of allowing her 5-month-old daughter to ride unrestrained in a Porsche that crashed in Palm Desert last year, killing the infant and seriously injuring her parents, is facing murder and child endangerment charges, prosecutors said.
