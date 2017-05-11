Cathedral City to Consider Official Proclamation of Sanctuary City Status

Cathedral City councilmembers will decide tonight whether to make it the first official sanctuary city in the Coachella Valley.

While other desert cities such as Coachella and Palm Springs have unofficially operated as sanctuary cities, Cathedral City would be the first in the region to publicly proclaim that it would not utilize city funds or resources to enforce federal immigration laws.

City leaders say that in the wake of President Donald J. Trump's executive orders calling for tougher immigration policies, undocumented immigrants living in Cathedral City have expressed fears of separation from family members and hesitancy to report being victims and/or witnesses to crimes.

Several public meetings, including a May 10 study session that drew numerous residents calling for a formal sanctuary city declaration, preceded the drafting of the resolution that will be considered by the city council.

In addition to proclaiming sanctuary city status, the resolution ``implores the repeal'' of Trump's executive order 13768, which states that sanctuary cities should not receive federal funds, ``on the basis that it is contrary to traditional American values of acceptance, inclusion, and the idea of the American Dream.'' The order was blocked last month by a Santa Clara County judge.