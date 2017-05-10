Hidden Cameras In Hotels: What You Need To Know

After a hidden camera was found in a hotel guest's bathroom in Palm Springs, many people are asking what hotels are doing to keep this from happening again.

In June of last year, an employee of the Comfort Inn in Palm Springs, now the Baymont Inn & Suites, placed a hidden camera in the bathroom of a hotel guest.

"I would be extremely upset and I would want restitution," said Palm Springs visitor Marlene Killian.

The employee is now facing charges but what are hotels doing to keep this from happening again? To start, they do background checks on all their employees. Tim Ellis, General Manager of Palm Mountain Resort and Spa said, "People who do this sort of thing have generally done it in the past."

Rarely, if ever, do hotels specifically look for hidden cameras. In the past, security cameras were bulky and expensive.

"Twenty years ago, a camera system for a residential establishment would cost you about $5,000 dollars [with] 720p resolution. Now, a four camera system installed in a residence averages about $1,800 dollars installed, with 2.1 mega pixel," said Ron Galippo, owner of Smart Tech Security Solutions.

Today hidden cameras look like normal household items such as a lamp or radio. With technological advances, hidden cameras are getting cheaper, smaller and producing higher quality images. They are also becoming easier to install and operate.

"You can buy it on Google, you can buy it anywhere. You can buy it at Sam's Club and Costco. You simply go into your house, program everything into the wifi, turn the wifi on, set it on a desk and it's streaming video," said Galippo.

Staff in small hotels have more time to look at rooms and are more hands on. They are able to see things that are out of place . In larger hotels, however, staff have less time to look for these types of things since there are so many rooms. When it comes down it, hotel guests are on their own when it comes to checking for hidden cameras.



