New Supervisor Manuel Perez Prepares for the Job

A new supervisor takes the helm as former Assemblyman Manuel Perez will be taking the oath of office soon.

It's an office he once ran for, and may be running for again in 2018.

Supervisor Manuel Perez is no stranger to politics in the valley, as he was elected to the state legislature until he termed out in 2014.

Perez plans to bring that experience to the county board.

"Appreciate the fact that the Governor and his team has honored me with this position," said

The county's new Supervisor Manuel Perez begins the interview by remembering the late Supervisor John Benoit.

"My condolences go out to the family, and I know that I have some big shoes to fill, and intend to do so."

Perez ran versus Benoit in 2014.

Before that, he served on the State Assembly from 2008 to 2014.

Currently he works at Borrego Health, and serves on the Coachella City Council.

"Being the Assemblymember for six years, and as well now a council member, I think I'm able to bring not only a local aspect of police, but also a state and federal level," said Supervisor Perez.

He's ready to jump right into the job as he says the county is facing another big budget deficit.

"The main issue right now that I think we really need to think about is the budget, aside from that we have to grow the economy, we have to think about jobs, and we have to think about opportunities that currently exist that we haven't tapped into, renewable energy is a really big deal," said Perez.

That's why the new supervisor isn't announcing whether he's running yet for 2018.

Palm Desert's Mayor Jan Harnik announced with us she is, but Perez says he wants to focus on the county issues right now.

"I'm going to wait on all that right now, because I know right now what I have to do is deal with this budget deficit."

Perez will be officially sworn into office in about a week.