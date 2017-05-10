Palm Springs Police Will Send Signed Police Door to D.C. for National Memorial Service

The Palm Springs Police Department will send a patrol car door to Washington D.C. to be laid alongside memorial wreaths

honoring fallen officers -- including slain Palm Springs officers Jose ``Gil'' Vega and Lesley Zerebny -- during an annual ceremony for members of law enforcement killed in the line of duty.

The door, signed by all PSPD employees, will be placed on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall during the 36th annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service, to be held next Monday on the west front lawn of the U.S. Capitol, according to Sgt. William Hutchinson.

The service will coincide with National Police Week, which will see thousands of uniformed officers from around the country descend on the nation's capital starting this weekend in remembrance of their fallen brothers and sisters.

Two days ago, Vega and Zerebny were honored in Sacramento, where their names, along with eight others killed last year throughout the state, were added to the California Peace Officers' Memorial Monument on the state Capitol grounds.

Vega, 63, and Zerebny, 27, were killed last Oct. 8 while responding to a family disturbance call. John Hernandez Felix, 26, allegedly fired on the officers through the metal screen door of his home, striking Vega, Zerebny, and a third officer who survived his injuries.

Their deaths marked the first Palm Springs police officer deaths in the line of duty since Jan. 1, 1962, when Officer Lyle Wayne Larrabee was killed during a vehicle pursuit. The only other death in the department was that of Officer Gale Gene Eldridge, who was fatally shot on Jan. 18, 1961, while investigating an armed robbery.

Vega had been with the department for 35 years -- five years past his retirement eligibility -- and had planned to finish his career last December. Zerebny had been with the department for about 18 months and had just returned to duty from maternity leave after the birth of a daughter.