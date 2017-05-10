Palm Springs Youth League Hopes To Name Field After Teammate

The Palm Springs Youth Baseball League is hoping to get one of their fields named after their 13-year-old fallen teammate, Jarrod Dougherty.

Dougherty passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, but the league wants to remember the joy he brought others, by having his name permanently attached to the ball diamond he loved.

Story: Baseball Players and Community Members Mourn Loss of 13-Year-Old Boy

Richard Jenkins, the president of the league, tells us he has reached out to the city of Palm Springs to find out the proper procedure and what field they could potentially rename. He says 4 of the fields are already named after being purchased in a family trust, but 4 other fields remain nameless. The process seems like it could happen fairly quickly.

Fundraisers in honor of Jarrod Dougherty are set up for Friday at 6:00 PM and Sunday from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM at St. Theresa School in Palm Springs. Friday will be a spaghetti dinner and Sunday will be a car wash. If you can make the fundraisers, you can donate to the gofundme page set up in his honor here: Jarrod Dougherty gofundme