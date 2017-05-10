Desert Sands Mobile Home Community Fire

According to Cathedral City Fire Department, a call came in at 8:11 AM regarding a fire at 10869 Via Grande in Cathedral City, the Desert Sands Mobile Home Community.

4 engines and 1 truck responded to the smoldering fire. The home was unoccupied but there is significant heat and smoke damage throughout the home. The residents will stay with family while crews clean and investigate the fire.