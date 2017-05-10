Imam Nour Speaks to College of the Desert About Islam Religion

Imam Reymundo Nour was invited to speak to College of the Desert's World Religions Class today, May 10th.

The longtime Coachella Valley resident spoke generally about the Islam religion. During the first portion of the discussions, students had the opportunity to ask questions to assist in an essay they are writing for class.

The discussion provided background information about the Islam religion.