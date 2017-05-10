Fully Engulfed Building Fire in Desert Hot Springs

Cal Fire/Riverside County Firefighters responded to multiple reports of a fire in the area of Whipple Road and Mihalyo Road in Desert Hot Springs at 9:10 AM.

The first arriving company officer reported an abandoned cinder block building fully engulfed in flames. The fire has been contained after 25 firefighters and 6 engine companies battled to extinguish the flames.