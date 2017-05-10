Palm Desert and La Quinta softball teams on track to share DVL title

Win one more game. That's all what the Palm Desert Aztecs softball team must do to clinch at least part of the Desert Valley League title.

"It's always one of our goals to be playing for a league championship the last week of the season." Palm Desert High School softball head coach Jim Serven said.

2013 was the last time the Aztecs claimed part of the DVL title and after four years of working hard towards bringing the title home, the seniors couldn't be readier.

"We practiced from freshman to senior year,” explained senior Shawna Aguerrebere. All the losses, all the wins, all the victories, all the hard times at practice, all the days where it's a hundred and ten degrees outside and we're practicing on the field and we're sweating you know everything off. It's like all that comes together in one. It's awesome because our accomplishments come into something physical."

"I know all the seniors and I have put in four years of blood sweat and tears,” said senior Emily Hagar. It would mean a lot that all of our work has paid off."

"It would mean a lot, just going out with a bang,” said senior Jamiana Gateb. I'm excited, we have a good chance, and we have a strong team to make it out there, CIF even."

The game plan to make their four-year dream come true is simple

"Honestly just sticking together as a team,” explained senior Shawna Aguerrebere. “Especially with our record and LQ's record, you can get over confident or you can get really nervous and it can go either way. We just have to stick together as a team and keep our heads up. As long as we keep that in mind and we stay together, this team will be fine"

The Aztecs are known for their baseball program but the softball team is ready to make a statement.

"Our school is mainly a baseball school so I mean our softball team is doing good as well so it's nice to be recognized like this."Jamiana Gateb said.

"We always say if you play hard good things happen so we hope that continues." Coach Serven said.