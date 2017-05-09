Art Fair Celebrates Mental Health Healing

Donna Mitchell proudly points out her artwork, but her art is more than colors on canvas, it's brought her and others whose work is being displayed at the Indio Fairgrounds healing. It's part of the Desert Mental Health Arts Festival, held every year in May, known as Mental Health Awareness month.

Mitchell says she first discovered art therapy when she suffered a traumatic experience as a teenager, "After I did a portrait of the person that took me, it was like a breakthrough," adding that she was diagnosed with thought and mood disorders and art therapy continues to help her, "the art classes that we have build what are called wellness tools so that we can use them to find our strengths so that we can use them to get through our challenges in life."

This art fair started as a way for people suffering from mental illness get help and learn about free county services like the one Mitchell is in, and erase the stigma of mental illness.

"The only thing that you have to be ashamed of is if you don't get those services, take care of yourself and you'll feel so much better," says Richard Divine, Desert Regional Behavioral Health board member. He says it's important to find out about services available before you need them. He credits the late Supervisor John Benoit, with championing mental health issues in the county. The event was held in his honor and will now be named after him, The John Benoit Behavioral Health Arts Festival.

Mitchell says getting help saved her and this festival empowers people like her, "This is a great opportunity for people who otherwise would not consider themselves an artist to come out and be celebrated."