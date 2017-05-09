Traffic Collisions Continue To Plague Intersection

The corner of E. Vista Chino and Via Miraleste is notorious for the amount of traffic collisions that occur there. Drivers aren't the only people who have to be weary. In the past the intersection has claimed the lives of pedestrians.

One of the drivers involved a traffic collision today on E. Vista Chino and N. Miraleste was still shaken up long after the crash was over.

"No, I'm not all right, There was a baby in that car," said Lafayette Medlock.

Traffic collisions happen frequently at the intersection and neighbors are tired of it.

"Many multi car wrecks. And the police confirmed to me that it is the most dangerous corner in the whole valley," said Dean Waynic.

Today a car traveling eastbound on Vista Chino smashed into a car heading northbound on Via Miraleste.

"Someone was making a left turn and someone else was barreling down the road. Same old story, one of the cars wound up in the shrubbery," said Waynic.

The driver of one of the cars said the car he crashed into was at a stand still in the middle of E. Vista Chino. He said he swerved to avoid hitting the other car but wound up hitting it anyway.

"I was way over here...and it looked like he had cleared this line right here...he was trying to go across but...I don't know what he was standing there for. That's what I'm trying to figure out," said Medlock.

Last year two pedestrians were killed within one month of each other. Both were trying to cross the street.

"A gentleman tried to cross the street here, I think he was on too much alcohol, and he was run over and died right on the spot," said Waynic.

In January, Caltrans approved a traffic signal at the intersection. It is up to the city of Palm Springs to install the traffic signal. No word yet on when that will happen.

