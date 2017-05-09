Exclusive: Palm Desert Mayor Jan Harnik Will Run for Supervisor Seat in 2018

Former Assemblyman Manuel Perez will be filling the seat left vacant after the death of John Benoit for the next 18 months. And tonight, Palm Desert Mayor Jan Harnik is announcing first here on KMIR that she is running for the supervisor seat in 2018.

Supervisor John Benoit died in December at his home in Bermuda Dunes after battling pancreatic cancer. Today, governor Jerry Brown appointed Perez to the District 4 seat which covers the Coachella Valley.

Perez is not new to California politics having served in the state assembly until 2014--- he termed out of office. Perez then ran for the Fourth District Supervisor seat against Incumbent Benoit in 2014.

Now Palm Desert Mayor Jan Harnik -- who also serves on many valley boards -- is formally announcing she is running for that seat -- in 2018.

"I'm running for the Supervisor position in the Fourth District in Riverside County. John Benoit and I worked closely on the Riverside County Transportation Commission, on the Coachella Valley Association of Governments, on many other issues, and we've worked together on a lot of things. We've been friends with the family for a long time, and I'm friends with the family still."

Harnik has lived in the valley for 40 years. Perez currently works for Borrego Health District and serves on the Coachella City Council. We tried to reach him on the phone, at his work, and through the city but have not heard back.

Supervisor Marion Ashley who has been overseeing the District in the time said, "I want to take this time to express my thanks to everyone who helped me while I stewarded the district about 5 months and all the people who helped me during this very difficult period. I'm very pleased to see the appointment of Manny, he is going to be a great supervisor in my opinion, he has the work and life experience necessary to do this job."

Supervisor Perez will be filling the seat for 18 months until the next election. And now we know the race is already on with Mayor Harnik beginning fundraising for 2018.