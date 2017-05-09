Hidden Camera Bathroom Suspect Arrested at Palm Springs Hotel

On 6/13/16 a Palm Springs officer was dispatched to a call of suspicious circumstances at 390 S Indian Canyon Drive (Comfort Inn). The officer contacted a female, Julia Ochoa Berta, at the Comfort Inn.

Ochoa Berta issued the following statement: On June 11, 2016, at approximately 3:15 PM, Ochoa Berta checked into a room at the Comfort Inn located in Palm Springs with her friends, Yanah Amparano, and her daughter, Rochelle Rena Barron, and her daughter's friend, Bailey Alexis Allison. Barron and Allison are minors. An employee named Oscar, later identified as the suspect Oscar Aguilar-Patino, showed them to their room.

Two days later, June 13, all four individuals went to the pool. They left a "Do Not Disturb" sign on their door. Amparano returned to the room to get some water, when she discovered a male hotel worked inside of her room attempting to exit. The worked had a name tag with "Oscar" on it and the lights were off and the curtain was drawn.

Amparano went back to the pool to inform the group of the strange incident. Ochoa Berta was suspicious of the circumstances regarding Oscar being in her room so she searched the room to see if anything had been taken and noticed that someone had gone through her purse.

Continuing to search the room, Ochoa Berta discovered a small electronic object hugging the light bulb in the middle of the bathroom ceiling. Upon further investigation, she realized it was a camera pointed directly at the toilet. She took several pictures of the camera and then pulled the camera down from the light.

Fearing the camera had been used to capture images on the females, she alerted Palm Springs PD. Police arrested Oscar who initially denied knowledge of the camera, but later admitted to the crime. After searching Oscar, police found 2 glass pipes used for smoking methamphetamine.

Charges were filed against Oscar for placing a concealed video camera in the bathroom of an occupied hotel room and being in possession of a glass pipe commonly used for smoking methamphetamine.

The hotel has switched changed owners and names to, Baymont Inn.