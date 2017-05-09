SunLine Transit Agency Bus Operator Job Fair

SunLine Transit Agency is seeking bus operator candidates who possess excellent customer service skills and enjoy working with people. They should also have a good driving record, be 21 years of age or older, hold a high school diploma, and be professional, dependable and punctual.

They will be hosting a job fair Friday, May 12th from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at SunLine Transit Agency located at 32-505 Harry Oliver Trail, Thousand Palms, CA 92276.

Bus operators receive an excellent benefits package including medical, dental and vision coverage, along with a pension plan. Training will be provided to those hired who do not yet have their Class B driver's license.

Candidates with a print-out of their 10-year DMV driving record should bring it with them.

For more information, call (760) 343-3456 and ask for Human Resources.