SunLine Transit Agency Bus Operator Job Fair

Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a call at 3:05 PM at Van Buren Street and Avenue 49 in Coachella.
A hiker who suffered an undisclosed medical emergency on a Rancho Mirage hiking trail Tuesday was helped down the mountain by firefighters and hospitalized in moderate condition.
