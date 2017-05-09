Baseball Players and Community Members Mourn Loss of 13-Year-Old Boy

A youth baseball team took a knee around home plate at Demuth Park's Field in Palm Springs Monday night. Together, players and coaches mourned the loss of their 13-year-old teammate, Jarrod Dougherty.

Jarrod Dougherty died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 7th, according to Palm Springs Youth League president Richard Jenkins. Dougherty was a student at St. Theresa School and the catcher on the Bombers.

"He always had a smile on his face, always good-natured, always working toward getting better at his sport," Jenkins said. "Jarrod was always a joy to be around."

The team made a baseball out of chalk around the pitchers mound that read "Jarrod RIP", and at home plate was a bouquet of flowers. More than 100 people, families, siblings, teams, and friends, piled into the infield with lit candles. As the group huddled and hugged, a pastor and coach in the league lead a prayer before coaches and teammates shared stories.

Two fundraisers will be held to help the family cover funeral expenses. A spaghetti dinner will be held on Friday at 6:00 PM at St. Theresa School in Palm Springs. The dinner will take place in the gym and donations of $5 and up are requested. Also, a car wash will be held on Sunday from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM at St. Theresa School. Donations of $5 for small cars and $10 for trucks and SUVs are requested.

There has also been a gofundme page created by a close friend. Click here to donate: The Loss of Cassandra's Son Jarrod