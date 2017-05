Horse Killed After Being Hit By Car in Coachella

Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a call at 3:05 PM at Van Buren Street and Avenue 49 in Coachella.

The horse collided with a vehicle, leaving the horse on top of the car. Crews on scene have reported the horse has died, it is unknown if the driver suffered any injuries.

Riverside County Department of Animal Services says the horse ran away from its stable and into the street. They will be issuing a citation for the horse being on the loose. No other injuries have been reported.