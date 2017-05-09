Soldiers Organized Services Celebrates 10 Years of Helping Marines

On Tuesday, May 9th, Soldiers Organized Services (SOS), celebrated its 10 year anniversary at its headquarters in Palm Desert, commemorating the momentous occasion.

Truly an amazing accomplishment and organization, we reached out to founder Erica Stone who gave us the following statement on the success and impact S.O.S. has had: " Who would have thought back in 2007 when I drove that first Marine to the Base, and the Desert Sun ran the article "Local Girl Helps Marines", that we would be where we are today? A full decade has passed since I founded S.O.S. and we began our mission of helping America's Heroes by providing them with free airport transportation.

Who could believe that after that newspaper article ran, we would have signed up 65 volunteers within days of its publication? It is absolutely astounding that we could go from moving 500 Marines in our first year, to over 135,612 in 10 years, made 45,204 trips, carried 542,448 bags, drove 180,816 hours, and logged 6,780,600 miles (the equivalent of 272.3 times around the World)!

We have improved the lives of those 135,612 Marines and their family members in these past ten years, and saved them $20,341,800 in transportation costs, and it's all because of you! The volunteers who have selflessly given your gift of time and made sure a young Marine could get home to see his newborn child, or attend his sister's wedding….. the stories go on and on!

And you, our generous donors and patrons who give until it feels good, knowing you've helped ease the financial burden on a young warrior by saving he or she the cost of airport transportation. To all of you, I owe an enormous debt of gratitude, and I continue to be in awe of your dedication to our mission. To help celebrate this major milestone for S.O.S, we are hosting an Open House on our 10th Anniversary to honor your dedication to our men and women in uniform."