Former Assembly Member Appointed to Board of Supervisors

(CNS) Former Assemblyman V. Manuel Perez was appointed today by Gov. Jerry Brown to fill the Fourth District seat on the Riverside County Board of Supervisors that's been vacant since the death of John Benoit in late December.

The appointment was read aloud in the board chamber by Supervisor Chuck Washington as the supervisors reviewed third quarter finances for the 2016-17 fiscal year.

``Congratulations to Mr. Perez,'' said Supervisor Marion Ashley. ``We look forward to having him here.''

Perez, 44, of Coachella was selected from an undisclosed number of applicants for the supervisorial position that Brown's office reviewed over the last four months.

He's slated to be sworn in before the end of this month. The former lawmaker has been working most recently as the chief government and public affairs officer for Borrego Springs-based Borrego Health Community Clinics.

Between 2008 and 2014, the lifelong Democrat represented the 56th Assembly District, covering portions of the Coachella and Imperial valleys. He was termed out of office.

Before his election to the Assembly, he was a member of the Coachella Valley Unified School District.

Perez challenged Benoit for the Fourth District seat in 2014 but lost by a sizable margin. If he chooses to seek election to the seat, he would have to run in the June 2018 primary.

Because Riverside County is not a charter county, any time a supervisor dies, resigns or otherwise vacates a seat, it falls on the governor to appoint someone to fill it. Prior to this appointment, Brown appointed Washington to fill the Third District seat left open by the election of then-Supervisor Jeff Stone to the state Senate. Washington won election in his own right last year.

Benoit died at his Bermuda Dunes home on Dec. 26 after declining rapidly in his battle with pancreatic cancer. In addition to his seven-year service as a supervisor, he was an assemblyman and state senator. He went into politics after a 30-year career with the California Highway Patrol.

Ashley has served as steward of the Fourth District since Benoit's death.