Elderly Man Rescued off Bump and Grind Hiking Trail

A hiker who suffered an undisclosed medical emergency on a Rancho Mirage hiking trail Tuesday was helped down the mountain by firefighters and hospitalized in moderate condition.

The rescue operation occurred just after 9 a.m. on the Bump and Grind trail, in the mountains overlooking Rancho Mirage and Palm Desert.

The hiker, a man whose name was withheld, was helped down the trail by firefighters who hiked to his location, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

He was taken to a hospital by ground ambulance for treatment of moderate injuries, according to Newman.