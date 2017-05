Head-On Crash Between Semi and SUV in Coachella

A head-on crash took place this morning between a semi-truck and an Audi SUV on Interstate 10 near Dillion Road in Coachella. Two people were in the semi and one person occupied the Audi.

The individual in the SUV was transported to the hospital, and officials say one other person in the semi may have been transported but there were no fatalities.

The investigation remains open as to the cause and direction the vehicles were heading. Stay tuned for further details.