Desert Rally Held Over National Monument Reviews

Who controls the land is always controversial whether we're talking development or preserving it.



Right now the federal government is reviewing national monuments right in our backyard.



A rally was held by the Mojave Desert Land Trust supporting three national monuments in our area.

They worry the land, is in danger or losing it's protected status.

Their opinion is clear so we also went out into the community to get their thoughts.

"I think it should stay the way it is now, and open to the public and not change, I mean it's nice views up there and the wildlife and all that," said Yucca Valley resident, Shaun Watkins.

Another Yucca Valley resident said, "My philosophy is anything Nancy Pelosi wants is bad for California, they need to get rid of her, and at the same time I think we should support Trump."

This began with an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

The Department of Interior is now reviewing national monuments under the Antiquities Act.

Secretary of Interior, Ryan Zinke said, "I am looking at making sure we follow the law what the antiquities act was intended to do talking to all parties and getting a perspective."

The desert monuments include Sand to Snow, Mojave Trails and Castle Mountains.



"Our public lands and these landscapes have so much to offer communities other than extraction. Other than taking things out of them. That if we have them intact, and we preserve them and store them, they offer just as much economic benefit," said Mojave Desert Land Trust Executive Director, Danielle Segura.

The Sand to Snow Monument is the closest to the Coachella valley, here at the entrance to Morongo Valley. And while it was made a National Monument just a year ago, years of planning went into it.

Neftali Galarza with the Council of Mexican Federations said, "and so it's really frustrating to see the new President just come in here and try to take away these lands as national monuments."

We did try to contact the Department of Interior to see if Secretary Zinke would be visiting the monuments here soon, but have not heard back.

Americans can start sending their opinions to the government May 12th.