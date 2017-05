Neighborhood Lives With The Memory of Fallen Officers

Seven months after two Palm Springs Police officers were killed, blue ribbons still adorn trees and street signs in the Desert Park Estates community.

Retired police officer Michael Hill says he helped put them up days after Sergeant Jose "Gil" Vega and Officer Lesley Zerebny were killed responding to a domestic violence call in his Palm Springs neighborhood, "They ran towards the problem not away from it and if you look through our neighborhood you'll see blue ribbons and that is a sign of support for the police department and all law enforcement."

Hill says permanent memorials like the one honoring them in our state's capitol are important, "We do need to remember them because they paid the ultimate sacrifice in trying to save somebody else."

Tad Smith was on the neighborhood board during the time of the shooting. He says a good way of honoring the officers is to look out for each other and the officers who look out for us, "We keep each other safe and then also we never want a situation like what happened in October to happen again, the police should be warned, forewarned and know about situations."

While Vega and Zerebny are no longer patrolling these streets they live on in the community they died protecting.

"The people of this neighborhood especially keep the, keep the thoughts of those officers in our hearts, everyday," says Smith.

"I don't think anybody could ever forget what happened that day and their bravery and their sacrifice and their families' sacrifice," says Joan Emerson, who lives in the neighborhood.

"Heroes never die," says Hill.