402 Imperial Irrigation District Customers Lose Power in Indio

A power outage affected 402 Imperial Irrigation District customers in Indio for about 40 minutes today when a tarp brought down power lines in the area.

The outage was reported just after 2 p.m., affecting customers near Jackson Street and Avenue 48, according to IID's Marion Champion, who said some sort of tarp or netting became ensnared in nearby power lines.

IID crews were still working to free the tarp but all power was restored by 2:43 p.m., Champion said. Anyone still without power was advised to check their main breaker or call (800) 303-7756 for assistance.