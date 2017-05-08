High Speed Chase of Stolen Vehicle Leads to Crash in Desert Hot Springs

On May 5th, 2017, at about 7:41 pm, Deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to an Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) hit of a stolen Volvo from the city of Desert Hot Springs. Deputies were in the area and able to locate the vehicle immediately.

A traffic stop was initiated, but the vehicle failed to yield. While in pursuit, the driver drove erratically at speeds of over 80 mph. Due to the concern for public safety, deputies attempted a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver when it was safe to do so. The PIT maneuver was unsuccessful, and the driver continued to flee from deputies.

Near the intersection of Haven Avenue and Arrow Route, the driver collided into the center median causing it to flip over. Five male juveniles were removed from the vehicle and detained without incident. All were seen by medical personnel and were cleared with no injuries. All of the juveniles were booked into San Bernardino Juvenile Hall for possession of a stolen vehicle and felony evading.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com