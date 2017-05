Riverside County Sheriff's Department officers are searching the area of Varner Road and Washington Street in Palm Desert for a male suspect. The call came in at 3:20 PM.

According to Riverside County Sheriff's Department, police attempted a traffic stop and the suspect got out of the vehicle and took off towards Interstate 10. California Highway Patrol and K9 units are assisting. The suspect is a white male adult who has a felony warrant out for his arrest.