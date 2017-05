Tramway History Museum Opens in Palm Springs

The Tramway History Museum has officially opened according to public affairs manager, Greg Purdy.

On display in the museum is 50 years of photographs, a 1963 video about the tram, mechanical installations showing how the tram works, and there's much more to come!

It is located at the bottom of the tram and will slowly fill up with more memorabilia. By next week, a sign will be up to help visitors find them.