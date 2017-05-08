Coachella Considers Own Police Force After Proposed Sheriff Rate Increases

The cost to use Riverside County Patrol Deputies and other personnel could be going up. Now some of the cities that contract with the sheriff's department may decide to go it alone.

"This is an issue for us that's extremely important because it's unsustainable. Not only for the city of Coachella...every contract city is questioning the Sheriff rate increases," said Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez.

Tomorrow, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors will consider the request from the sheriff's department, which says they need more money to pay for the high costs of protecting people.

"That's part of everything else. Labor goes up, costs go up, gas goes up, everything goes up," said Juan Torres, a 70 year resident of the city of Coachella.

Under the new rates, the cost of a sheriff's patrol deputy would rise from $160 to just over $168 per hour, an increase of about 5%. The sheriff's department said the largest single component of the rate increase is labor costs.

The city of Coachella will be one of the cities hit hardest by this increase, and they may just end up hitting back.

"We're looking at neighboring cities and possibly the contracting with the city of Indio. We'll look at creating our own joint powers authority which is a metropolitan police department, looking at other partners such as cities within the Coachella Valley or different cities within Riverside County. And then the third option we'll look at is possibly creating our own police department here in the city of Coachella," said Hernandez.

The 5% hike will allow the department to cover salaries, benefits, equipment, and other services needed to support the officers on the streets.The city of Coachella was denied when it asked the Sheriff's department for cost projections over the next five year.

"One of the things that's very difficult to do is look at trends when you don't have a partner that's willing to share their budget information or their cost increase information," Hernandez said.

For now, the city of Coachella will dip into its reserves to pay for the increased cost of doing business with the sheriff's department. The earliest they will make a change will in the year 2020.