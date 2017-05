Palm Springs Aerial Tram Receives Late Snow

While the stormy weather Sunday night knocked down trees and downed power lines in the Valley, it left behind a special treat in the mountains.

It sure doesn't look like May at the top of the Tram! Temperatures in the higher elevations of Mount San Jacinto remain cold today. So all the snow from this weekend is sticking around, much to the delight of the people riding the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway.

If you want to check out the snow, you may want to do it sooner rather than later. The last snow of the season typically falls in May.