Two Men Injured in Stolen Truck Rollover Crash in Palm Springs

A stolen pickup truck rolled over Monday on Highway 111 in Palm Springs, ejecting the driver, who's hospitalized with serious injuries and is expected to face criminal charges after being medically cleared, the Highway Patrol reported.

The rollover crash happened at 5:41 a.m. on Highway 111 at Angel Canyon Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver and a passenger were inside a 1997 Ford Ranger when, ``for unknown reasons,'' the truck veered to the right side of Highway 111 and overturned, said CHP Officer Mike Radford.

The driver, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center with major injuries. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was not immediately taken into custody, Radford said.

The passenger, 19-year-old Justin Harper of Cabazon, suffered moderate injuries and was also hospitalized, he said.

It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. Neither man was wearing a seatbelt when the truck overturned, according to Radford.

Highway 111 was shut down heading into Palm Springs, but was reopened just after 7 a.m.