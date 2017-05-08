California Peace Officers' Memorial Foundation Honors Fallen Palm Springs Officers

A young mom accused of allowing her 5-month-old daughter to ride unrestrained in a Porsche that crashed in Palm Desert last year, killing the infant and seriously injuring her parents, is facing murder and child endangerment charges, prosecutors said.
"I feel like I'm in a nightmare," says Guadalupe Meraz, through tears. She says her life has been turned upside down, "I don't know what to do, I'm not a lawyer, I don't know how to fight this." For the last two years, her husband Jesse Meraz has been a free man. He served almost eight years in prison for crimes that include robbery and possession of a firearm. But it appeared to be behind him.
A 29-year-old man accused of assaulting a sheriff's deputy remained jailed in lieu of $30,000 bail.
