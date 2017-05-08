California Peace Officers' Memorial Foundation Honors Fallen Palm Springs Officers

California Peace Officers' Memorial Foundation Honors Fallen Pal - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Sacramento, CA -

A two day event in the state's Capitol is honoring fallen Palm Springs Police Officers by the California Peace Officers' Memorial Foundation. Officers Lesley Zerebny and Jose "Gil" Vega lost their lives after being shot last October in Palm Springs.

The two day event started yesterday and honored all of California's fallen heroes, just ahead of National Police Week which begins Sunday. A total of 10 officers were honored at this years ceremony.

Officer's Vega and Zerebny were both added to the Memorial Monument to pay tribute to their lives. The two were responding to a domestic situation in Palm Springs back in October when they were both shot and killed. The suspect, John Hernandez Felix, was arrested and charged in their murders.

But today, the focus is on the lives of those officers who served. This mornings events included a Memorial Procession Walk of Honor and Enrollment Ceremony where Officers Vega and Zerebny's name were added. 

