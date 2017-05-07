Little Girl With Heart Condition Raising Money To Buy Toys for C - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Little Girl With Heart Condition Raising Money To Buy Toys for Children in Cardiac Unit

Desert Hot Springs, CA -

Eleven-year-old Codi Pelton loves Blake Shelton's music, playing with her best friend and her new puppy, but there are days she can't do the things she loves.

"When I don't feel good, I feel like I'm just not wanting to do anything I just want to go to sleep for the whole day,." says Codi.

She was born with a rare heart condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

"I need to get a new heart so they placed me on a heart transplant list," says Codi. 

She's spent a lot of her short life in a hospital, she says being there is tough, "It feels like you're not with all your family and you just don't have the things that you love around you."

So when her teacher asked students to come up with a project to "Change the World", she knew exactly what she wanted to do and who she wanted to help.

"I want to help my hospital's cardiac ICU children," she says.

So her parents helped her set up a GoFundMe account to buy toys for the children staying where she spent a lot of her days, the Loma Linda University Hospital Medical Center children's cardiac unit.

"Because when they're at home they're happy, but in the hospital it's scary, so toys can make them feel so much better." she says adding that to her this project is bittersweet, "well, I'm happy cause I'm making the kids feel more at home but I'm also sad because they have to be at the hospital and i know they don't want to." 

Her plea to those who can give is simple, "For the people who have money and can donate it would be such a great honor for you to donate ... and it's going to help lots of kids be happy and feel more at home 

Codi, may have a heart condition but her actions show she's all heart.

To help donate to Codi's Change the World project click here: GoFundMe Codi Pelton

