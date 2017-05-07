Little Girl With Heart Condition Raising Money To Buy Toys for Children in Cardiac Unit

"I feel like I'm in a nightmare," says Guadalupe Meraz, through tears. She says her life has been turned upside down, "I don't know what to do, I'm not a lawyer, I don't know how to fight this." For the last two years, her husband Jesse Meraz has been a free man. He served almost eight years in prison for crimes that include robbery and possession of a firearm. But it appeared to be behind him.
"I feel like I'm in a nightmare," says Guadalupe Meraz, through tears. She says her life has been turned upside down, "I don't know what to do, I'm not a lawyer, I don't know how to fight this." For the last two years, her husband Jesse Meraz has been a free man. He served almost eight years in prison for crimes that include robbery and possession of a firearm. But it appeared to be behind him.
A young mom accused of allowing her 5-month-old daughter to ride unrestrained in a Porsche that crashed in Palm Desert last year, killing the infant and seriously injuring her parents, is facing murder and child endangerment charges, prosecutors said.
A young mom accused of allowing her 5-month-old daughter to ride unrestrained in a Porsche that crashed in Palm Desert last year, killing the infant and seriously injuring her parents, is facing murder and child endangerment charges, prosecutors said.
Alfredo "Fredo" Rodriguez has been missing since Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM in Winchester, California. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve grey t-shirt, and black shorts. Alfredo recently move to Winchester but was a long time reside of Indio and former teacher at Shadow Hills High School and Cahuilla Desert Academy. The family thinks he may be in the Coachella Valley area, specifically Indio. Alfredo left home on foot with no wallet, cell phone, ...
Alfredo "Fredo" Rodriguez has been missing since Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM in Winchester, California. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve grey t-shirt, and black shorts. Alfredo recently move to Winchester but was a long time reside of Indio and former teacher at Shadow Hills High School and Cahuilla Desert Academy. The family thinks he may be in the Coachella Valley area, specifically Indio. Alfredo left home on foot with no wallet, cell phone, ...