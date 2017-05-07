Relay For Life Kicks Off in Palm Desert

Volunteers, cancer survivors and concerned citizens were invited to the American Cancer Society’s “Relay For Life of Palm Desert Kickoff” on Saturday at Palm Desert City Hall. The event had food, fun, raffle tickets and entertainment including Hawaiian dancers.

The purpose of the Relay Kickoff is to recruit volunteers for the 10-hour event, which will be held on October 7, 2017. Volunteers are needed to assist on the planning committee, serve as team captains, and work with cancer survivors.

“We invited the local community to join in this fabulous event, where we celebrated cancer survivorship, remembered those we’ve lost to cancer, and fought back against this disease,” said Janine Judy, lead volunteer for the Relay For Life of Palm Desert. “This is an opportunity for our community to get involved together and fight back against cancer together.”

For more information about the Relay For Life of Palm Desert Kickoff, contact Janine Judy at (760) 285-0411, or the American Cancer Society’s Palm Desert Office at (760) 340-6315.

The Relay For Life is the American Cancer Society’s signature event, held in more than 5,000 communities nationwide, to honor cancer survivors, educate participants about healthy lifestyles, and raise funds for cancer research. Funds raised through the Relay For Life fund the American Cancer Society’s programs of cancer research, education, advocacy, and patient service. The American Cancer Society is the largest private funder of cancer research in the United States, and has funded 47 Nobel Prize winners. Free patient services throughout the desert communities are available by calling the American Cancer Society 24 hours a day at (800) 227-2345, or visiting the website at cancer.org.