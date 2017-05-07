East Valley Holds First Annual LGBTQ Pride Festival

Building Healthy Communities Coachella Valley and the Youth Participatory Action Research Project (YPAR) Youth Advisory Committee hosted the first Annual LGBTQ Pride Festival Saturday in the Eastern Coachella Valley.

Last year, student scholars conducted a study to uncover the needs of youth that identify as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender or Queer (LGBTQ). The results revealed that 1 out of 10 young people identified with one or more identities. In response, collaborative efforts were made to provide more information and support for these students.

Pride provided a safe and culturally sensitive space for community members to learn more about and celebrate these unique identities. This event was free and open to all. It featured resources, fun activities, delicious food and talented performers such as the first all LGBTQ Mariachi, Mariachi Arcoiris, as well as local bands. There was also drag performances by local drag artists, culturally sensitive workshops and local art and food vendors.

The event was youth-led and youth-driven, with the support of various LGBTQ organizations such as The LGBT Community Center of the Desert, Planned Parenthood, Trans* Community Project & Palm Springs Pride.

