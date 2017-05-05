Big Rigs: The Latest Weapon Of Choice For Terrorists

The Transportation Security Administration released a new report warning truck drivers to be vigilant and aware that terrorist are increasingly relying on big rig trucks to carry out attacks.

In the past three years, 173 people have been killed in truck ramming attacks and 667 people have been injured in 17 attacks around the world.

"The trucks carry a lot of fuel, a lot of things, it has more than eighty thousand pounds. It would give you a lot of damage if they want to do it," said truck driver Muhammad Sharif.

The latest attack came in Stockholm, Sweden just last month. The most deadly was in Nice, France last year where 87 people were killed.

"It's not a new thing. That threat has been around since 911 when they passed a whole lot of new counter terrorism protocols that we have to obey," said truck driver Tom Tower.

Truck drivers are aware of the threat and are taking steps to protect themselves but say stealing one of the behemoths isn't that hard.

"We go to the bathroom, we go to a truck stop, most of the time the truck is empty and idling and nobody is there," said Sharif.

"Trucks are not secure. The cabs aren't. They only make six different keys for freightliners so I'm sure somebody can get their hands on all six keys and get into any truck they wanted," Tower said. "But if you don't have a key and your not concerned about scratching the paint, you can break into a truck in thirty seconds with a screwdriver."

Truck drivers don't carry weapons since they constantly cross state lines and laws change depending on the state.

"We have tools but were not able to carry any kind of weapons," said Tower.

The increase in truck ramming attacks over the past three years seems to coincide with a speech made by top ranking ISIS leader Abu-Mohammed Al-Adnani in September 2014. He told followers to kill westerners in any way possible, including ramming attacks.

