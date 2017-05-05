Historic Pride Event Shaping Up in East Valley

In a small space in the City of Coachella, preparations for something big are underway, the first Pride Festival in the East Valley.

"It's a historical moment, it's the first year that this side of the valley is having it," says Miguel Navarro, who is volunteering and helping organize this event with as part of The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert.

"It's been long overdue, it's something that we should have been working on, quite frankly in my eyes for a while, but you've got to start somewhere," says Alexis Ortega, also with The Center.

So start they did after a group of high school students approached Building Healthy Communities Coachella Valley and asked to put on a Pride event. They wanted to support their LGBTQ friends who didn't feel accepted. Volunteers say this makes them proud.

"Hearing all the work that they put into this and what happens when they knock on doors here in the local community, it's inspiring because they have so much strength." says Ortega.

There's a lot of work that goes into planning a pride festival, but volunteers don't mind, they say it's all about love.

"I feel really blessed to be able to help in whatever way I can to be able to help in whatever way I can so that these kids know that they're supported and valued," says Ortega.

Navarro says the Pride celebration is not just for the LGBTQ community, "You support someone and it's very important to show yourself too and be here and celebrate and enjoy the moment.

Pride started to commemorate the Stonewall Riots, a way to fight hatred with acceptance.

And while the LGBT community says their work is not finished this event is proof they've come a long way.

"The young people are our future, and honestly if this is a glimpse of what that future looks like, I can't wait to get there," says Ortega.