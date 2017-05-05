Strong Winds Spread Palm Tree Fire in Mecca

Alfredo "Fredo" Rodriguez has been missing since Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM in Winchester, California. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve grey t-shirt, and black shorts. Alfredo recently move to Winchester but was a long time reside of Indio and former teacher at Shadow Hills High School and Cahuilla Desert Academy. The family thinks he may be in the Coachella Valley area, specifically Indio. Alfredo left home on foot with no wallet, cell phone, ...