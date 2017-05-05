Man Who Assaulted Deputy in Mecca Charged with Felony Counts

A 29-year-old man who allegedly grappled with a sheriff's deputy after being caught shoplifting at a Mecca business was charged today with felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Alejandro Parra De La Riva of Thermal also faces a misdemeanor charge of petty theft stemming from the May 5th altercation, in which he allegedly took items from a store, then was "aggressive towards an employee" before the run-in with the deputy.

A deputy was sent to investigate the disturbance at a business in the 91200 block of Second Street and spotted De La Riva walking near Fourth and Coahuilla Streets, said Deputy Armando Munoz.

The deputy tried to detain De La Riva and "a physical altercation ensued," according to Munoz. A bystander joined the tussle in aid of the deputy, who sustained moderate injuries and required hospital treatment.

De La Riva, who was uninjured in the scuffle, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon -- the type of weapon was not specified by sheriff's officials.

De La Riva, who's slated to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon, is being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning in lieu of $30,000 bail.