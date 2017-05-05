Man Arrested For Assault on Officer in Mecca - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Man Arrested For Assault on Officer in Mecca

Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a call on the 91-200 block of 2nd Street in Mecca at 10:00 AM.

Police arrived on scene of a business disturbance call and attempted to contact the suspect regarding the incident. When they made contact with the suspect, he resisted being detained and assaulted a deputy.

The deputy suffered minor injuries during the assault and the male suspect was arrested for an assault on a peace officer.

