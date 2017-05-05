Deputy Injured During Arrest in Mecca - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Mecca

Deputy Injured During Arrest in Mecca

Mecca, CA -

 A 29-year-old man accused of assaulting a sheriff's deputy remained jailed in lieu of $30,000 bail.

The alleged crime occurred at 10 a.m. Friday in the 91200 block of Second Street when a disturbance was reported at a business, according to Deputy Armando Munoz of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect was allegedly ``aggressive towards an employee and took some items without paying,'' he said.

A deputy dispatched to the location spotted a man who matched the suspect's description and attempted to detain him, Munoz said. The suspect resisted and a ``physical altercation'' broke out, Munoz said. The altercation ended when a good Samaritan helped to restrain the suspect.

The deputy suffered moderate injuries, was hospitalized and later released, according to Munoz.

The suspect, Alejandro Parra De La Riva of Thermal, was not injured. De La Riva was booked into the Indio jail on suspicion of resisting arrested and assault with a deadly weapon.

