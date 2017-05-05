A Florida University Will Award Trayvon Martin a Posthumous Degree

Trayvon Martin is getting a college degree. The Florida teenager who was killed by George Zimmerman would be graduating from college this year and Florida Memorial University is honoring his passion for aeronautical science.

His mother, Sybrina Fulton and father, Tracy Martin, will be accepting the degree on his behalf. Fulton is an alumnus of the historically black university in Miami Gardens.

The aeronautics degree is in "honor of the steps he took during his young life toward becoming a pilot," the school said in a Facebook post. Florida Memorial's Department of Aviation and Safety has a Cessna pilot training center, and the also house the Trayvon Martin Foundation.

His mother hopes the posthumous degree will offer inspiration to other young people to pursue their dreams.

Martin was shot and killed in 2012 by George Zimmerman, who was a neighborhood watch captain in his neighborhood. The shooting sparked nationwide protests for months. Zimmerman was acquitted of the shooting in 2013.