A Very Special 105th Birthday Celebration - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Rancho Mirage

A Very Special 105th Birthday Celebration

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

A very special birthday celebration today for Edith Morrey- she's 105 years old! She celebrated the occasion today on El Paseo, surrounded by her girl squad, big hats and all!

Story: 111th Birthday of Clarence "Larry" Matthews, Oldest Living Man in the US

A bit of desert history for you, Edith actually opened the first store on El Paseo and she has some powerful words of wisdom to share

"I do follow healthy food and healthy lifestyle. I like being healthy and pursuading other people to live a wholesome life and enjoy their life and not have the huge expense of health problems."

Story: Traffic Collision Sends Motorcyclist to Hospital

Edith calls Rancho Mirage home. Happy Birthday Edith, from all of your friends here at KMIR News!

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mother of Infant Killed in Highway 74 Crash Charged With Murder, Child Endangerment

    Mother of Infant Killed in Highway 74 Crash Charged With Murder, Child Endangerment

    Friday, May 5 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-05-05 21:24:00 GMT

    A young mom accused of allowing her 5-month-old daughter to ride unrestrained in a Porsche that crashed in Palm Desert last year, killing the infant and seriously injuring her parents, is facing murder and child endangerment charges, prosecutors said.

    A young mom accused of allowing her 5-month-old daughter to ride unrestrained in a Porsche that crashed in Palm Desert last year, killing the infant and seriously injuring her parents, is facing murder and child endangerment charges, prosecutors said.

  • Coachella Valley

    Former Indio Teacher Reported Missing

    Former Indio Teacher Reported Missing

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:19 PM EDT2017-05-04 21:19:11 GMT

    Alfredo "Fredo" Rodriguez has been missing since Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM in Winchester, California. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve grey t-shirt, and black shorts. Alfredo recently move to Winchester but was a long time reside of Indio and former teacher at Shadow Hills High School and Cahuilla Desert Academy. The family thinks he may be in the Coachella Valley area, specifically Indio. Alfredo left home on foot with no wallet, cell phone, ...

    Alfredo "Fredo" Rodriguez has been missing since Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM in Winchester, California. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve grey t-shirt, and black shorts. Alfredo recently move to Winchester but was a long time reside of Indio and former teacher at Shadow Hills High School and Cahuilla Desert Academy. The family thinks he may be in the Coachella Valley area, specifically Indio. Alfredo left home on foot with no wallet, cell phone, ...

  • Banning

    Bear Spotted in Rite Aid Parking Lot

    Bear Spotted in Rite Aid Parking Lot

    Thursday, May 4 2017 7:17 PM EDT2017-05-04 23:17:59 GMT
    Yvonne DeLongchampYvonne DeLongchamp

    Banning Police Department received reports of a bear near the entrance to the Rite Aid store on Ramsey and 8th Street in Banning.  

    Banning Police Department received reports of a bear near the entrance to the Rite Aid store on Ramsey and 8th Street in Banning.  

Powered by Frankly