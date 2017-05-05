A Very Special 105th Birthday Celebration

A very special birthday celebration today for Edith Morrey- she's 105 years old! She celebrated the occasion today on El Paseo, surrounded by her girl squad, big hats and all!

A bit of desert history for you, Edith actually opened the first store on El Paseo and she has some powerful words of wisdom to share

"I do follow healthy food and healthy lifestyle. I like being healthy and pursuading other people to live a wholesome life and enjoy their life and not have the huge expense of health problems."

Edith calls Rancho Mirage home. Happy Birthday Edith, from all of your friends here at KMIR News!