Palm Desert

Traffic Collision Sends Motorcyclist to Hospital

Riverside County Sheriff's Department received a call at 2:10 PM regarding a traffic accident at Dinah Shore and Shoppers Lane.

A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after colliding with a large truck. The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the accident, according to Cal Fire.

Eastbound Dinah Shore between Shoppers Lane and Miriam Way is down to one lane and will stay that way for a couple of hours.

