Cal State San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus Hosts Environmental Expo for Coachella Valley Students

Cal State San Bernardino's Palm Desert Campus hosted its eighth annual Environmental and Sustainability Expo today, Friday, May 5.

The all-day event geared toward students from all three Coachella Valley school districts, the expo kicks-off at 8:45 a.m. in the campus's Indian Wells Theater with keynote speaker Alfredo A. Martinez-Morales, managing director, Research Faculty, Southern California - Research Initiative for Solar Energy from University of California, Riverside.

Following the keynote speaker, representatives from local green industries, including Southern California Gas Company, Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District, SMaRT Education, S.C.R.A.P. Gallery, Water Resources Institute - Salton Sea Archives, CV Link and Green for Life were on-hand to encourage students to learn more about working in green science fields.

Students also were able to participate in interactive presentations by The Living Desert, Imperial Irrigation District and Pedego.

A special video presentation featured Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben & Jerry's Homemade Holdings, Inc., who addressed the importance of sustainability for his company and encourage the students to be more proactive in helping to protect our environment. Following the video, the students were treated to a free scoop of Ben & Jerry's ice cream!

Tours of the campus's Palm Desert Health Sciences Building, which is Gold LEED certified, took place during the presentation period.

Students from the Palm Springs Unified School District also screened their top environment-related digital films (DigiComs).

The Environmental and Sustainability Expo is an annual event. This year's sponsors include Renova Energy Corp., Southern California Gas Company, Ben & Jerry's at The River and Coachella Valley Water District.