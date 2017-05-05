Public Safety Academy Games at Desert Hot Springs High School

Students in the Desert Hot Springs High School Public Safety Academy will participate in PSA Games.

Students will problem solve, use critical thinking, and work together in a team to complete related tasks in the areas of fire, paramedic and law enforcement based on what they have learned in the Academy.

Participating business partners include, Riverside County Emergency Management Coordinator Ralph Mesa, U.S. border patrol agents from the Indio station and possible a representative from Desert Hot Springs Police Department.