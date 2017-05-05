Double Trailer FedEx Truck Roll Over in Indio - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Indio, CA -

California High Patrol was called to a scene on westbound Interstate 10 east of Dillon in Indio at 1:20 AM.

A FedEx semi-truck with two trailers rolled over, backing up traffic. A Sig Alert was issued at 1:34 AM to avoid the busy traffic area.

Both lanes were closed while crews cleaned up the scene. They were reopened at 10:02 AM. Nobody was injured in the accident. 

