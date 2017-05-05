Alleged Cop Killer to be Evaluated by Two Psychiatrists to Deter - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Alleged Cop Killer to be Evaluated by Two Psychiatrists to Determine Competency

Indio, CA -

A 26-year-old ex-con charged with murdering two Palm Springs police officers will be evaluated by two psychiatrists, who will submit their findings to the court next month as to his mental competency to stand trial, a judge ruled Friday.

John Hernandez Felix is accused of opening fire on five Palm Springs police officers who responded to a family disturbance call last Oct. 8 at his home in the 2700 block of Cypress Avenue. Veteran training Officer Jose Gilbert Vega, 63, and rookie Officer Lesley Zerebny, 27, were fatally wounded and a third officer was shot, but survived.

A preliminary hearing had been scheduled this morning to determine whether there's enough evidence for Felix to proceed to trial on a litany of charges, including two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder. But Felix's attorneys recently declared doubt as to his competence to assist in his defense.

Defense attorney John Dolan said he doubts Felix's competence after having conversations with him and engaging the services of a neuropsychologist.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Richard A. Erwood ruled that criminal proceedings will remain suspended until Felix's competence, of lack thereof, can be confirmed by two psychiatrists. The doctors will be required to submit their reports to the court by June 21.

In order to show that he is mentally incompetent, Felix's attorneys must show that there is ``substantial evidence'' that Felix does not understand the nature of the criminal proceedings against him and cannot assist his attorneys in his defense.

Prosecutors argue in court filings that if this is not shown, his competence may still be evaluated without suspending criminal proceedings, via a court-appointed psychiatrist.

Felix, who's being held without bail, is accused of shooting Vega, Zerebny and a third officer through the metal screen door of his home and later firing on two of their colleagues, who were not struck by gunfire.

The shooting triggered a 12-hour standoff and his eventual surrender. Prosecutors allege Felix was wearing body armor and fired armor piercing rounds from an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

The two first-degree murder counts include special circumstance allegations of murder of a law enforcement officer, lying in wait and taking multiple lives in the same crime, making Felix eligible for capital punishment if found guilty.

District Attorney Mike Hestrin has said Felix specifically targeted police. ``This individual knew what he was doing. His actions were deliberate. He attacked these officers for no other reason than they were there, answering a call for service,'' Hestrin said when the charges were announced last fall.

The deaths of Vega and Zerebny marked the first time Palm Springs police officers were killed in the line of duty since Jan. 1, 1962, when Officer Lyle Wayne Larrabee died during a vehicle pursuit. The only other death in the department was that of Officer Gale Gene Eldridge, fatally shot Jan. 18, 1961, while investigating an armed robbery.

Vega had been with the department for 35 years -- five years past his retirement eligibility -- and had planned to finish his career last December. Zerebny had been with the department for a year-and-a-half and had just returned to duty from maternity leave after the birth of a daughter four months before her death.

Felix was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to two years in prison for a 2009 crime that originally drew an attempted murder charge. He was also convicted of street gang activity.

After his release from state prison, he was accused of resisting arrest by Palm Springs police on the same street where he allegedly shot the three officers.

Court records show that he was on probation at the time of the shooting for a misdemeanor driving-under-the-influence conviction.
 

    Alfredo "Fredo" Rodriguez has been missing since Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM in Winchester, California. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve grey t-shirt, and black shorts. Alfredo recently move to Winchester but was a long time reside of Indio and former teacher at Shadow Hills High School and Cahuilla Desert Academy. The family thinks he may be in the Coachella Valley area, specifically Indio. Alfredo left home on foot with no wallet, cell phone, ...

    Banning Police Department received reports of a bear near the entrance to the Rite Aid store on Ramsey and 8th Street in Banning.  

    A suspected drugged driver was arrested today after allegedly running a red light and crashing into two motorcyclists at a La Quinta intersection, leaving one of them hospitalized.  

