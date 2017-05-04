Locals Divided on Vote to Repeal Obamacare

A big day for President Trump, his campaign promise to repeal and replace Obamacare, passed its first hurdle, it passed the House of Representatives.

Repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act is something his supporters here in the valley say they've been waiting for a long time and while it still has to pass the Senate, they can't help but feel hopeful it will finally happen.

"I'm very excited that the house passed it and I'm praying and believing that the Senate is going to pass it as well," says Wendy Sandy from Palm Desert.

But those who are against it like Kathy Lamparek from Palm Springs, aren't happy, "Obamacare has helped a lot of people, and I think it would be a sad thing for many people," she says.

Eva Vargas from Rancho Mirage says her company advocates and provides services for people in need of healthcare. She says it will have a negative effect for many of her clients, "We service over 200 thousand members that most of them are under the Medicaid programs that the state funds, and with this new law if it passes ... it's going to be devastating for these poor people."

But supporters like Sandy say the new plan will take care of everyone, "We're called to take care of the poor, the elderly, everyone ... so that's my hope and belief that when this comes into play that everyone will be taken care of."

But those against it, like Vargas say they're skeptical, "Trump is not for the poor people, he's for a billionaire club, so he needs to go, this is terrible for America, this is terrible for the people that are in great need of coverage."