Heroine To The Homeless Has Hopes for Desert Hot Springs

To some people, an old building is just an old building. But a 71-year-old woman in Desert Hot Springs believes it could be much more.

Judy Shea has worked on community issues in Desert Hot Springs since the 1980's. Now she is ready to take on new project, a project that the city of Desert Hot Springs, Palm Springs, and Cathedral City wouldn't do.

Shea is opening a temporary homeless shelter and one day she hopes to transform the shelter into a veterans center where vets can stay and get help for things like post traumatic stress disorder, mental health illnesses and substance abuse. "I think that's a wonderful idea because there's so many veterans and homeless people out there that in this heat they could die. I've definitely experienced homelessness. I think anything to help the community's homeless and veterans would be very beneficial."

Funding for the facility is coming right out of her pocket. She has already spent several thousand dollars of her own money to get the place to where it is now. While she still has a ways to go, her love for veterans and compassion for those who struggle with substance abuse has kept her check book wide open. Both her husband and brother were veterans, so it is her love for them that is making this her passion.

"We need to do something specifically for veterans, we don't really have any specific housing for veterans or a veterans center per se. So that is what I would like to ultimately gear in on."

Shea has gotten some help from volunteers and people who have agreed to donate things like linens and other items, but she still needs an air conditioner for the coming summer weather and the house still needs a lot of work. "Everybody says, we need to do something for the veterans so actions speak louder than words, right?"

On Saturday a trash bin will be delivered to the facility so Shea and a few volunteers can clean out the yard and get things ready for the grand opening which should happen in about one month. "The veterans to me is one of our primary concerns that we should be taking care of them. Unfortunately, in my opinion, we aren't."

To donate, you can contact Judy Shea directly at 760-329-6096 or j76shea@aol.com.