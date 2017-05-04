Bear Spotted in Rite Aid Parking Lot - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Banning

Bear Spotted in Rite Aid Parking Lot

Posted: Updated:
Photos: Yvonne DeLongchamp Photos: Yvonne DeLongchamp
Banning, CA -

Banning Police Department received reports of a bear near the entrance to the Rite Aid store on Ramsey and 8th Street in Banning. 

Officers arrived and did their best to get the bear back home. Eventually they pressured the bear to head back north to the hills and away from people.

